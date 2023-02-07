Podcast: How Blackhawks Are Preparing for Possibility of Life Without Kane, Toews

Podcast: How Hawks are preparing for life without Kane, Toews originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the potential intriguing possibilities for Patrick Kane with the trade deadline less than a month away. The guys also talk about the most notable items from Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz and president of business operations Jaime Faulkner's media briefing, and how the organization is preparing for the possibility of life without Kane and Jonathan Toews.

0:00 - Injury updates

6:50 - Patrick Kane intrigued by potential opportunities ahead of trade deadline

16:50 - Takeaways from media briefing with Jaime Faulkner and Danny Wirtz

32:34 - February is a big month for The Tank

