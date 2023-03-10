Podcast: How Are Blackhawks' Prospects Outside of AHL Progressing?

Podcast: How are Hawks' prospects outside of AHL progressing? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau provide an update on Chicago's prospects outside of the AHL. How is Kevin Korchinski progressing? Could Sam Rinzel be the X-factor of the pipeline? Plus, Ethan Del Mastro, Gavin Hayes and Sam Savoie continue to turn heads.

0:00 - Kevin Korchinski has been one of the best defensemen in the WHL

9:05 - Gavin Hayes could be a hidden gem from the Kirby Dach trade

13:50 - Sam Savoie is having an offensive breakout season

17:15 - Could Sam Rinzel be the X-factor of the Blackhawks' prospects?

20:16 - Ethan Del Mastro is turning heads

22:53 - Wyatt Kaiser continues to elevate his game

26:04 - Drew Commesso is starting to get on a roll

