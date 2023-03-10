Podcast: How Are Blackhawks' Prospects Outside of AHL Progressing?

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Podcast: How are Hawks' prospects outside of AHL progressing? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau provide an update on Chicago's prospects outside of the AHL. How is Kevin Korchinski progressing? Could Sam Rinzel be the X-factor of the pipeline? Plus, Ethan Del Mastro, Gavin Hayes and Sam Savoie continue to turn heads. 

0:00 - Kevin Korchinski has been one of the best defensemen in the WHL

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

9:05 - Gavin Hayes could be a hidden gem from the Kirby Dach trade

13:50 - Sam Savoie is having an offensive breakout season

17:15 - Could Sam Rinzel be the X-factor of the Blackhawks' prospects?

Local

CTA 18 mins ago

Some 1970s CTA Cars Have Gone Off the Rails — And Are For Sale — in West Virginia

Things to do in Chicago 22 mins ago

What to Know for Getting to and From the Chicago River Dye This Weekend

20:16 - Ethan Del Mastro is turning heads

22:53 - Wyatt Kaiser continues to elevate his game

26:04 - Drew Commesso is starting to get on a roll

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us