Chicago Blackhawks

Podcast: First-Round Surprises, How Former Blackhawks Are Faring in Playoffs, and More

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Podcast: 1st-round surprises, how former Hawks are faring in playoffs

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about their biggest surprises in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Plus, the guys weigh in on the most intriguing series, which former Blackhawks have caught their eye, what's up with the NHL officiating and their not-so-bold predictions — are the Toronto Maple Leafs for real?

1:00 - Biggest surprise so far in the first round of the playoffs?

13:15 - Most intriguing series of the first round?

18:30 - Which former Blackhawk is catching your eye in the playoffs?

23:50 - What's up with the NHL officiating?

33:00 - Not-so-bold prediction of the first round

