Podcast Exclusive: Patrick Kane Expects to Meet With GM Kyle Davidson Soon About Future

Podcast exclusive: Kane expects to meet with Davidson soon about future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle goes 1-on-1 with Patrick Kane to discuss his injury status, future as the March 3 trade deadline approaches, how good Connor Bedard is, how much he talks to Jonathan Toews about the future and much more.

0:00 - Kane on Lukas Reichel looking like a different player

4:20 - Kane on his lower-body injury

5:30 - Kane on just how good Connor Bedard is

8:30 - Kane on how he's handled the mental challenge of losing

9:30 - Kane on trying to stay in the moment, conversations with agent and GM Kyle Davidson

11:14 - Kane on whether he talks to Toews about the future

14:17 - Kane on the support Amanda has given him as he prepares to make decision about future

