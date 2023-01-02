Podcast: Does Ian Mitchell Have a Future With the Blackhawks?

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Podcast: Does Ian Mitchell have a future with the Blackhawks?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat, Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the losing taking a mental toll on the Blackhawks and how the team should be handling Ian Mitchell's development. Plus, the guys discuss Hockey Night in Canada's report about Max Domi really liking it in Chicago and his potential future, the Edmonton Oilers reportedly being interested in Jake McCabe, an injury update on Blackhawks prospect Colton Dach, an explanation of the NHL's lottery odds system and more.

10:41 - Does Ian Mitchell have a future with the Blackhawks?

17:40 - Does Max Domi want to be in Chicago long-term?

23:26 - Edmonton Oilers reportedly interested in Jake McCabe

27:00 - Injury update on Blackhawks prospect Colton Dach

30:18 - What did you think of Blackhawks fans starting the wave at the United Center?

33:30 - Connor Bedard is the slam dunk No. 1 overall pick, right?

36:55 - An explanation of the NHL's lottery odds system

