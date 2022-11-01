Podcast: Did You Like Max Domi Sticking Up for Patrick Kane?

Podcast: Did you like Domi sticking up for Kane? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about Andreas Athanasiou's Goal of the Year submission, whether they liked Max Domi sticking up for Patrick Kane in Sunday's loss, Marc-Andre Fleury's antics with Jonathan Toews, how the Seth Jones injury affects Chicago's lineup, and Philipp Kurashev's impressive start. The guys also weigh in on their favorite Halloween candy.

2:30 - Thoughts on Andreas Athanasiou's Goal of the Year submission

6:10 - Did you like Max Domi sticking up for Patrick Kane?

12:20 - Marc-Andre Fleury has fun back-and-forth with Jonathan Toews

15:25 - What do we make about the Blackhawks' early-season success?

20:05 - How Seth Jones' injury impacts the Blackhawks' lineup

28:05 - Philipp Kurashev looks like a more confident player

