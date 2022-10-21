Podcast: Danny Wirtz, Jaime Faulkner on Blackhawks' Rebuild, Future of Logo and More

Podcast: Wirtz, Faulkner on Hawks' rebuild, future of logo and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis interview Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz and president of business operations Jaime Faulkner to discuss the offseason moves, where the rebuild is at, the futures of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, the hiring of Luke Richardson as head coach, the future of the Indianhead logo, Eddie Olczyk's departure and much more.

1:40 - Wirtz on the offseason moves

4:15 - Wirtz, Faulkner on the futures of Kane and Toews

7:15 - Faulkner on what fans can look forward to this season

8:15 - Wirtz on the hiring of Luke Richardson as head coach

10:20 - Faulkner on additions to Blackhawks' analytics department

13:20 - Has there been any pressure about changing the logo?

17:20 - Faulkner on Eddie Olczyk's departure and adding Troy Murray and Patrick Sharp as TV color analysts

