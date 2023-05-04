Podcast: Corey Pronman Previews Top of 2023 NHL Draft Class as Lottery Nears

Podcast: Pronman previews 2023 draft class as lottery nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau interview The Athletic's NHL Draft expert Corey Pronman to preview the top of the 2023 draft class as the lottery nears. Why did he flip Adam Fantilli and Matvei Michkov in his rankings? Could Will Smith go ahead of Leo Carlsson? Which players are NHL ready? And who's the early pick to go No. 1 overall in 2024: Macklin Celebrini or Cole Eiserman? Pronman discusses all that and more.

0:30 - Pronman on whether he likes the current lottery setup

2:45 - Pronman on the changes he made in his Top 10 rankings

6:35 - Pronman provides a scouting report on the Top 5 players in his rankings

15:45 - Pronman on which players could step into the NHL right away from the 2023 draft class

19:40 - Pronman on his early thoughts on projected Top 2 picks Macklin Celebrini and Cole Eiserman in 2024

21:20 - Takeaways from interview with Pronman

