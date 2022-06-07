Podcast: Bruce Cassidy Is Available, and Blackhawks Listening to Trade Offers

Podcast: Cassidy is available, and Hawks listening to offers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about Elliotte Friedman's report that the Blackhawks are listening to trade offers on everybody not named Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Seth Jones. The guys also discuss Bruce Cassidy becoming available, and Todd Reirden and Jim Montgomery potentially being on Chicago's radar in the head coaching search. Plus, does a Petr Mrazek trade between Chicago and Toronto make sense for both parties?

1:10 - Latest update on Chicago's head coaching search

11:00 - Blackhawks are listening to trade offers on just about everybody

17:50 - Does a Petr Mrazek trade between Blackhawks and Maple Leafs make sense for both sides?

28:40 - Colorado punches ticket to Stanley Cup Final

41:30 - Thoughts on the Evander Kane hit on Nazem Kadri

47:30 - If you're starting an NHL franchise tomorrow, who's your first pick: Connor McDavid or Cale Makar?

