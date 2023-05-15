Podcast: Blackhawks' Mike Doneghey on Winning Lottery, 2023 Draft Class

Podcast: Mike Doneghey on winning lottery, 2023 draft class originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau interview Blackhawks director of amateur scouting Mike Doneghey to talk about winning the draft lottery and what it means for the rebuild. He also previews the 2023 NHL Draft class, the importance of hitting on later-round picks, how much pride he takes in putting his stamp on a new era of the Blackhawks, and much more.

1:00 - Doneghey on his reaction to the Blackhawks winning the draft lottery

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

6:45 - Doneghey on potentially getting an impact-type player at No. 19 overall

9:00 - Doneghey on the communication among the hockey operations group during the draft

16:00 - Doneghey on the importance of interviewing prospects face-to-face during the scouting process

20:30 - Doneghey on the progression of the 2022 Blackhawks draft class

26:30 - Doneghey on the Blackhawks' draft picks beyond 2023, and how loaded the pipeline could be

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.