Podcast: Blackhawks' Kyle Davidson Has Meeting With Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews

Podcast: Hawks' Davidson has meeting with Kane, Toews originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about GM Kyle Davidson's meeting with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Will the two franchise icons finish their careers in Chicago or be playing elsewhere next season? The guys also discuss their takeaways from development camp and the winners and losers of free agency.

1:30 - Takeaways from Kyle Davidson's meeting with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

20:25 - Blackhawks make seven free-agent signings, including Andreas Athanasiou and Max Domi

28:20 - Thoughts from Blackhawks development camp

31:45 - Winners and losers from Day 1 of NHL free agency

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.