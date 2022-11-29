Podcast: Blackhawks Hold Players-Only Meeting, Shake Up Lines

Podcast: Hawks hold players-only meeting, shake up lines originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about head coach Luke Richardson changing up the lines that include Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews being together for the first time this season. The guys also share their thoughts on the players-only meeting after the Blackhawks' seventh straight loss, Kirby Dach's memorable return to Chicago, when Lukas Reichel could get a taste in the NHL this season and much more.

0:50 - Right move to reunite Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews?

7:50 - Is now an ideal time to call up Lukas Reichel?

11:40 - What to make of Blackhawks' players-only meeting after seventh straight loss

16:30 - Is it time to start refreshing Tankathon?

20:05 - Could the Kirby Dach trade end up being a win-win for both Chicago and Montreal?

24:20 - Connor McDavid returns to Chicago this week

