Podcast: Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson Joins the Pregame Show for Interview

Podcast: Davidson joins Hawks pregame show for interview

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau break down Sunday's snoozefest against Los Angeles. The guys also talk about Patrick Kane going back-to-back games without a shot on goal, the Tyler Johnson injury and why the Blackhawks haven't gotten many power plays lately. Plus, the full interview with Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson from the pregame show and reacting to his comments.

0:00 - Breaking down Sunday's snoozefest

3:52 - Why aren't the Blackhawks getting power plays?

8:40 - Tyler Johnson reaggravates ankle injury

18:20 - Full interview with Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson on pregame show

27:20 - Reacting to Davidson's comments

38:21 - What the heck is going on in Vancouver?

