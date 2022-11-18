Podcast: Blackhawks Feeling Loss of Seth Jones and Takeaways From Marian Hossa Interview

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Podcast: Hawks feeling loss of Jones, takeaways from Hossa interview originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the team feeling the loss of Seth Jones, how the recently-recalled Ian Mitchell could help the back end, and injury updates on Tyler Johnson and Alex Stalock. Plus, the guys offer their takeaways from the Marian Hossa interview and what to expect from Sunday's jersey retirement ceremony.

0:50 - Blackhawks feeling the loss of Seth Jones

5:15 - Blackhawks recall Ian Mitchell

11:25 - Blues clap back at Scott Darling

15:20 - Charlie tells a funny story about his tweet that made it on David Kaplan's Chicago Tribune Live

18:00 - Takeaways from interview with Marian Hossa

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

