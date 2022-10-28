Podcast: Blackhawks Embracing Underdog Role, Buying Into Luke Richardson

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Podcast: Hawks embracing underdog role, buying into Richardson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and Scott Darling talk about how the Blackhawks are embracing an underdog mentality. They also discuss the penalty kill's hot stretch, how the lineup is affected without Tyler Johnson, Alex Stalock's impressive start to the season and much more.

