Podcast: Blackhawks' Best and Worst Moments From 2022, and Favorite Outdoor Game

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat, Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the best and worst Blackhawks moments from 2022. The guys also debate which of the six Blackhawks outdoor games is their favorite and weigh in on their top moment from the podcast to close out the year.

1:12 - Best Blackhawks moments from 2022

12:17 - Worst Blackhawks moments from 2022

21:20 - Favorite Blackhawks outdoor game

35:27 - Favorite moment from the podcast

