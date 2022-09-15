Podcast: Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic on His Growth, Changing Numbers and More

Podcast: Vlasic on his growth, changing numbers and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis catch up with defenseman Alex Vlasic ahead of the 2022 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase. Vlasic talks about what he learned from his NHL stint last season, why he changed his number from 43 to 72, going from a man-on-man to defensive zone system, how he can separate himself from the pack of young defensemen and much more. Pat and Charlie also discuss Lukas Reichel packing on some weight, and Marian Hossa's number retirement night being scheduled for Nov. 20 vs. Pittsburgh.

0:35 - All eyes on Lukas Reichel as training camp approaches

3:15 - What you're looking to see from Blackhawks at 2022 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

5:40 - Marian Hossa's jersey retirement set for Sunday, Nov. 20

7:00 - Interview with Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic

