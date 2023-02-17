Podcast: Are the Trade Deadline Rumors Affecting Patrick Kane, Blackhawks?

By Charlie Roumeliotis

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau discuss whether the trade deadline rumors are affecting Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks. Plus, when do you expect to see the Blackhawks make their first trade? Will most of their moves happen on deadline day? Also, the guys talk about the Blackhawks facing Alex DeBrincat for the first time since the offseason trade and Brandon Hagel's dad's comments about the trade out of Chicago.

0:30 - Are the trade deadline rumors affecting Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks?

12:25 - Alex DeBrincat and Kane miss playing with each other

18:00 - When will the Blackhawks make their first move?

36:15 - Reaction to Brandon Hagel's dad calling the Blackhawks "a dumpster fire"

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

