Podcast: Are the Blackhawks Ruining the Tank?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about whether the Blackhawks are screwing up the tank after winning five of six games. They also discuss Seth Jones turning a corner, the decision to reassign Lukas Reichel to Rockford and why the NHL should move away from a hard salary cap. Plus, the guys react to the Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews sit-down interviews and what the market could be for them at the trade deadline.

0:00 - Are the Blackhawks ruining the tank?

6:06 - Seth Jones is turning a corner

13:43 - Reaction to Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews sit-down interviews

30:24 - What could the market be for Toews?

37:40 - Why the NHL should move away from a hard salary cap

46:14 - Agree or disagree with the decision to send Lukas Reichel back to Rockford?

