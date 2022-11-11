Podcast: Are the Blackhawks Coming Back Down to Earth?

Podcast: Are the Hawks coming back down to earth? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau discuss whether the Blackhawks are coming back down to earth following a 2-1 overtime loss to Los Angeles. The guys also talk about how the struggles from other NHL teams could lead to a crowded trade market, GM Kyle Davidson telling ESPN's Emily Kaplan that there have been "zero" trade conversations surrounding Patrick Kane, the potential interest level in Seth Jones, and the three Blackhawks defensemen prospects projected to be on Team Canada's World Juniors roster.

0:55 - Are the Blackhawks coming back down to earth?

7:15 - Could the underperforming NHL teams pivot into a one-year tank?

11:45 - Should the Blackhawks move out players sooner than later because of a potentially crowded trade market?

18:50 - Do the fans want a full tank or salvage what the Blackhawks have and build from there?

26:30 - Could there be a market for Seth Jones with the cap going up in the coming years?

37:10 - Three Blackhawks defensemen projected to be on Team Canada's 2022 World Juniors roster

39:00 - A special guest for the next episode

