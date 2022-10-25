Podcast: Are the Blackhawks better than we thought? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau wonder if the Blackhawks are better than we thought after they've strung together three straight multi-goal comeback wins. Is the run sustainable? Can the penalty kill continue its magical stretch of shorthanded goals? The guys discuss all that and more.

0:45 - Are the Blackhawks better than we thought and is this run sustainable?

13:30 - Is the Blackhawks' blue line too crowded?

18:05 - Could teams start calling the Blackhawks on Sam Lafferty?

22:00 - Blackhawks trivia time!

