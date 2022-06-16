Podcast: Are Blackhawks, Lightning Or Penguins Best NHL Team in Cap Era?

Podcast: Are Hawks, Lightning or Pens best team in cap era? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau debate which team is the king of the NHL's cap era: Chicago, Pittsburgh or Tampa Bay? Plus, the guys discuss Patrick Kane's potential future with the Blackhawks if Alex DeBrincat is traded.

1:15 - Which team is the best in NHL's cap era: Chicago, Pittsburgh or Tampa Bay?

16:20 - Which core players would you rather have: Tampa Bay's current or Chicago's from 2009-15?

23:40 - If the Blackhawks trade Alex DeBrincat, will Patrick Kane stick around for the rebuild?

