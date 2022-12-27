Podcast: Alex Stalock's Value to Blackhawks, World Juniors Talk and More

Podcast: Stalock's value to Hawks, World Juniors talk and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat, Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about how valuable Alex Stalock is to the locker room. They also get into Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews putting on a show together at the United Center, their thoughts on the opening slate of games at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, how good Connor Bedard is and much more.

2:25 - Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews put on a show together at the United Center

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

5:50 - The return of Alex Stalock and his value to the Blackhawks

12:00 - Blackhawks' brutal travel schedule

15:50 - World Junior tournament is in full swing, and Connor Bedard is as good as advertised

29:20 - It's unfortunate Frank Nazar isn't representing Team USA because of an injury

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.