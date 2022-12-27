Podcast: Alex Stalock's Value to Blackhawks, World Juniors Talk and More

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Podcast: Stalock's value to Hawks, World Juniors talk and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat, Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about how valuable Alex Stalock is to the locker room. They also get into Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews putting on a show together at the United Center, their thoughts on the opening slate of games at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, how good Connor Bedard is and much more.

2:25 - Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews put on a show together at the United Center

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

5:50 - The return of Alex Stalock and his value to the Blackhawks

12:00 - Blackhawks' brutal travel schedule

15:50 - World Junior tournament is in full swing, and Connor Bedard is as good as advertised

Local

Cook County 25 mins ago

Couple Wins 1st Cook County Marriage License of 2023 in Lottery Drawing

illinois politics 28 mins ago

Suspension on Illinois Gas Tax Hike Set to End Jan. 1 — And Another Increase Could Follow

29:20 - It's unfortunate Frank Nazar isn't representing Team USA because of an injury

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!

 

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us