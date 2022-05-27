Podcast: A Sit-Down Interview With Blackhawks Associate GM Jeff Greenberg

Podcast: Interview with Hawks associate GM Jeff Greenberg originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis conduct a sit-down interview with associate general manager Jeff Greenberg. Who were some of Greenberg's favorite NHL players growing up? Why did he make the jump from baseball to hockey? What did he learn from working under one of the greatest executives of all-time in Theo Epstein? And how does he plan on closing the gap between MLB and the NHL when it comes to data, analytics and information? All that and more.

