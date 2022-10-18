Podcast: A Reported Potential Timing on a Patrick Kane Trade

Podcast: A reported potential timing on a Kane trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau break down their biggest takeaways from Chicago’s three-game road trip. The guys also address the Pierre LeBrun story about the potential timing of a Patrick Kane trade, some key injuries to the Blackhawks’ prospects, their thoughts and surprises after the NHL’s first week of the regular season and much more.

0:20 - Thoughts on the Blackhawks' comeback win over San Jose

11:55 - If Patrick Kane is traded, when could it happen?

21:50 - Is the next captain of the Blackhawks in the locker room right now?

26:50 - Blackhawks prospects getting hit with injury bug

29:10 - Takeaways from NHL's opening week

