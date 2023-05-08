Podcast: 2023 NHL Draft Lottery: Blackhawks Win Connor Bedard Sweepstakes

Emergency Podcast: Hawks win Connor Bedard sweepstakes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau react to the Blackhawks landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and the right to draft Connor Bedard. How does Bedard change the future for the Blackhawks? Does his presence alone speed up the timeline of the rebuild? The guys discuss that and more.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.