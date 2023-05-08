Podcast: 2023 NHL Draft Lottery: Blackhawks Win Connor Bedard Sweepstakes

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Emergency Podcast: Hawks win Connor Bedard sweepstakes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau react to the Blackhawks landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and the right to draft Connor Bedard. How does Bedard change the future for the Blackhawks? Does his presence alone speed up the timeline of the rebuild? The guys discuss that and more.

