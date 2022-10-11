Podcast: 1-On-1 With Scott Darling on His New Role as Blackhawks Studio Analyst

Podcast: Darling on his new role as Hawks studio analyst originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle is joined by 2015 Stanley Cup champion goaltender Scott Darling, who will be joining NBC Sports Chicago this season as a studio analyst for Blackhawks Pre- and Postgame Live. Darling talks about his new gig, newfound love of comedy, career with the Blackhawks and what he's most looking forward to this season.

