p!nk

P!nk Coming to Wrigley Field for 2023 Summer Tour

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 21

[PHI]pink
Getty Images

Pop sensation P!nk will take the stage at Wrigley Field this summer, along with some other notable music artists.

P!nk announced her worldwide Summer Carnival 2023 tour Monday, which includes a stop in Chicago Aug. 12. The three-time Grammy Award winner will perform at the Friendly Confines where she'll be joined by Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo,  Grouplove and DJ Kid Cut UP.

If you're interested, you'll want to put Friday, Nov. 21 on your calendar. Tickets will go on sale that day at 10 a.m. CST.

P!nk will embark on the nine-country tour June 7 with a stop in Bolton, U.K. and wrap up the series of performances more than four months later with one last show Oct. 9 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

This article tagged under:

p!nkPink
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us