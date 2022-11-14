P!nk Coming to Wrigley Field for 2023 Summer Tour

Pop sensation P!nk will take the stage at Wrigley Field this summer, along with some other notable music artists.

P!nk announced her worldwide Summer Carnival 2023 tour Monday, which includes a stop in Chicago Aug. 12. The three-time Grammy Award winner will perform at the Friendly Confines where she'll be joined by Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Grouplove and DJ Kid Cut UP.

If you're interested, you'll want to put Friday, Nov. 21 on your calendar. Tickets will go on sale that day at 10 a.m. CST.

P!nk will embark on the nine-country tour June 7 with a stop in Bolton, U.K. and wrap up the series of performances more than four months later with one last show Oct. 9 in Phoenix, Arizona.