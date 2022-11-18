Please Don't Make This Mistake When Deep Frying Your Thanksgiving Turkey, Officials Say

If you're deep-frying a turkey for Thanksgiving this year, be careful, the Chicago Fire Department says. One easily made mistake can be the difference between a tender and delicious deep-fried turkey, and one that could burst into flames -- literally.

"Deep-fried turkeys have become a yearly tradition for many families," the CFD said in a press conference Wednesday. And while "deep frying a turkey may add irresistible flavor and juiciness to your Thanksgiving meal," CFD said, "There is also the potential for fire and serious injury, and we see that year after year."

According to fire officials, several organizations, like the National Fire Protection Association, caution against using deep fryers due to hazards like fryers easily tipping, a lack of thermostat controls and more.

However, "if you must, and you feel your Thanksgiving dinner won't be the same without a fried turkey," CFD said, a few safety precautions can help -- especially one in particular.

Aside from wearing protective gear and having a fire extinguisher on-hand, fire officials recommend keeping children, pets and other family members away from the turkey, and frying it only in an open, outdoor area, "away from homes, porches and garages," as well as overhangs on a solid, flat surface, CFD said

However, the biggest rule to follow, according to officials: Don't drop a frozen bird into a hot pot of grease.

"Remember that oil and water, liquid or frozen don't mix," CFD said. "Water causes hot oil to bubble and spill over, which can quickly result in a fire. That means you never put a frozen turkey into boiling grease."

One more time, for the Thanksgiving hosts in the back: "Let me repeat that you never put a frozen turkey into boiling grease," CFD stressed.

If grease does catch fire, CFD said, "stay calm and use your fire extinguisher. "Every now and then, remember," CFD said, "never throw water on all fire."

If you do happen to have a fire emergency, CFD says, don't hesitate to give them a call. "We'd be more than happy to come and help you," officials said.