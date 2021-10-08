‘Please Come Forward:' Driver Sought in Jefferson Park Hit-and-Run Death

A heartbroken Elmwood Park woman is pleading for information that leads to the arrest of whoever struck and killed her mother, who died just months away from retirement.

On the night of Sept. 24, Teresa Jaworecka was crossing the street in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee in the city's Jefferson Park neighborhood when she was struck by the driver of a Jeep Wrangler.

Jaworecka, who worked as a housekeeper and janitor, was on her way to the bus stop for her third and final job of the night.

"I keep hoping I'm going to wake up, and it was all a very, very bad dream," her daughter, Agata Jagielski said.

Jagielski described he mother as a strong Polish woman who had many beautiful years ahead of her. She was just three months shy of a planned retirement to her native Poland, the daughter said.

"We all have a place we call home, and for her it was Poland, and it always was," she told NBC 5.

The driver who struck Jaworecka took off northbound without helping, according to police.

"We want the person to come forward and confess," her daughter pleaded.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-6000 or submit a tip online.