Pleasant Prairie police investigating Costco bomb threat, Chase Bank robbery

A bank robbery occurred on Saturday afternoon in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, as officers simultaneously investigated a bomb threat at a nearby Costco, law enforcement said.

Police have since released surveillance photos of the individual wanted in connection with the robbery, which occurred at Chase Bank, 9900 39th Ave.

In a Facebook post, the Pleasant Prairie Police Department explained that at 12:31 p.m., it received a call of a potential bomb threat to Costco, 7707 94th Ave. Officers evacuated the building, and secured the scene with the assistance of neighboring law enforcement agencies and explosive detection K-9s.

A thorough search of the store was conducted, and no explosive devices were found, police said.

While police were on scene at Costco, a male suspect robbed the Chase Bank approximately 7 miles away. The suspect was said to be between 40 and 50 years old and approximately 5 feet 10 to 5 feet 11 inches tall. He was wearing a surgical mask, black gloves and aviator-style sunglasses, police said.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Pleasant Prairie Dispatch Center at 262-694-7353.