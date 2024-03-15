Pleasant, but breezy conditions on tap for Saturday's Chicago River dyeing

Note: Want to watch the Chicago River dyeing without leaving home? You can find our livestream here.

Swarms of revelers preparing to head downtown for the annual dyeing of the Chicago River can expect rather enjoyable conditions come early Saturday. However, winds will be present, so bringing along a jacket might be a good idea.

While readings will be significantly lower than earlier this week, temperatures will still remain in a comfortable range - with highs in the upper 50s. The weekend will commence with gusty winds of around 20 miles per hour in the morning on Saturday, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

Wind speeds will be a little higher in McHenry and DeKalb counties, with gusts in the mid-20s likely. If you're planning to venture out in the afternoon, winds may pose a bit of a hurdle.

Gusts will ramp up when the afternoon rolls around, with communities along the lakefront seeing wind speeds of around 30 mph. Wind speeds approaching 40 mph will be possible in some communities, meteorologists said.

While nearly the entire region will encounter winds, the same can't be said for rain.

NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Iisha Scott explained she isn't able to rule out an isolated shower as a front passes through on Saturday afternoon. The majority of the area will likely be spared, however.

Temperatures will plunge by around 15 degrees come Sunday, ushering in unseasonably chilly temperatures of around 40 degrees.

A few high clouds will push in starting at around 8 a.m. ahead of an upcoming cold front, meteorologists said.

After that, get ready for another brief dose of winter weather.

We'll see another drop in temperatures come Monday, with a high of around 38 degrees likely. Snow is even expected in Northwest Indiana, though the Chicago area will likely be spared.