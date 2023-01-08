Players Across NFL Show Love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18

By Max Molski

Players across NFL show love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL is wrapping up the regular season on Sunday, and players and teams from across the league are using the day as a chance to celebrate Damar Hamlin.

The Buffalo Bills safety took to social media on Saturday to share his appreciation for the outpouring of support he has received since suffering a cardiac arrest on the field Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. That support continued into Sunday in Buffalo and beyond.

At Highmark Stadium, the Bills took the field for their regular season finale against the New England Patriots with No. 3, jerseys, hats and more. The team also dedicated a moment to Hamlin before the game that led to a rousing ovation.

Buffalo is certainly the center for Hamlin tributes, but players across the NFL sported No. 3 to honor Hamlin.

Hamlin played college football at the University of Pittsburgh, and several former Panthers sported No. 3 jerseys ahead of their games on Sunday.

Geno Stone, who grew up in the Pittsburgh area with Hamlin, wore the jersey ahead of the Baltimore Ravens’ matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner also donned a Hamlin jersey during warmups after getting in touch with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin during the week.

Here’s a snapshot of other players who honored Hamlin on Sunday, including Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase:

The on-field tributes to Hamlin began on Saturday. Players from the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars had the same “Love for Damar” shirts that are being worn across the NFL on Sunday.

