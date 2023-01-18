Planters Searching for Their Next Class of ‘Peanutters' to Drive Peanut on Wheels

Planters is offering the opportunity of a lifetime for a few lucky peanut fans.

They're seeking out three adventurous college grads to join their next class of Peanutters. If chosen, you'll get the chance to drive their 26-foot-long peanut on wheels and visit various communities across the country.

This is the second year that Planters' parent company Hormel is building a Peanutters class.

The position is full-time and paid, lasting for one year. Peanutters are scheduled to work five days a week for 40 hours. Job responsibilities include media interviews and appearances, attending local community events, promoting a positive brand experience with consumers, and joining volunteer projects. Applicants must be willing to travel.

Planters is looking for recent college graduates with bachelor's degrees in communications, marketing, advertising, media relations or a similar field. Proficiency in nut-puns also can't hurt.

To apply for the position, submit a resume, cover letter and short video about why you would be a perfect Peanutter by Feb. 14.

Learn more about the position, and apply, here.