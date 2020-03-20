coronavirus

Planned Parenthood to Temporarily Close All but 6 Illinois Locations During Coronavirus Outbreak

Planned Parenthood of Illinois will be consolidating its services to six health centers across the state starting Monday.

The six centers that will remain open are:

  • Austin, 5937 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60651
  • Near North, 1200 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60610
  • Aurora, 3051 W. New York, Aurora, IL 60504
  • Springfield, 601 N. Burns, Springfield, IL 62702
  • Flossmoor, 19831 Governors Highway, Flossmoor, IL 60422
  • Peoria, 2709 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria, IL 61603

Staff from the other 11 centers in Illinois will work out of these six centers to help with an increased demand for services, Planned Parenthood of Illinois said. The organization did not say when the other centers will reopen, but the closures are expected to last “the next few weeks.”

In a televised coronavirus address to the city of Chicago on Thursday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot talked about the city’s response to COVID-19, including extending the closure of Chicago Public Schools.

“Planned Parenthood of Illinois is taking all necessary precautions to keep our staff and patients healthy and well. This temporary consolidation of services is just one part of that,” said Dr. Amy Whitaker, Chief Medical Officer at PPIL. “Patients will still need family planning services and abortion care during this time, and we are committed to providing it.”

PPIL is asking patients to reschedule “non-essential appointments,” and said those looking for birth control or urinary tract infection diagnoses and treatment can call Planned Parenthood Direct. Social workers are also offering support to patients over the phone, PPIL said.

