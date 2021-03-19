O'Hare Airport

Plane With Gear Issue Lands at O'Hare; No Injuries

No one was injured Friday after a plane with an apparent landing gear issue landed at O’Hare International Airport.

Fire crews responded at 11 a.m. as a precautionary measure for an incoming plane with a “landing gear problem,” according to Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt.

No one was transported to a hospital, Merritt said.

A spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately have details.

The Chicago Department of Aviation didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

