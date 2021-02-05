Plane Slides Off Runway at Chicago Executive Airport

A plane slid off a runway at Chicago Executive Airport in suburban Wheeling during a snowstorm late Thursday night, authorities say.

The small twin engine plane skidded off the runway at around 11:20 p.m., according to Prospect Heights fire officials and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Prospect Heights Fire Chief Mark Oeltgen said two people, the pilot and co-pilot, were on the plane when it skidded or slid and stopped at the end of runway 16. Oeltgen said no one was injured in the incident and it was unclear if the plane was taking off or landing at the time.

A statement from the FAA identified the plane as a Dassault Falcon business jet and said it was stopped by the runway's "engineered material arresting system."

"Local authorities will release the names and medical conditions of the aircraft’s occupants. The FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site," the FAA said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the incident and provide additional updates, the FAA said.