Plane Skids Off Runway While Landing at Wheeling's Chicago Executive Airport

A pilot escaped injury Sunday morning after a single-engine plane skidded off a runway at the Chicago Executive Airport, authorities said.

According to Wheeling police, the crash occurred Sunday as a plane was arriving from the northside of the runway. The plane hit the ground, bounced and then skidded off the runway into a nearby grassy field.

Police say that the pilot was not injured in the incident.

The FAA is investigating the incident. No further details were immediately available about what caused the plane to veer off the runway.