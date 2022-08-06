Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Libertyville, Fire Officials Say

A failed engine forced a plane to make an emergency landing Friday night on a stretch of Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville, according to the suburb's fire department.

Around 10:15 p.m., fire officials visited the landing site located at 1618 S. Milwaukee Ave., which is near a Trader Joe's.

No passengers were on the plane, and the pilot was not injured, officials said.

"It's not everyday when you see a plane land on Milwaukee Avenue," the Libertyville Fire Department said in a Facebook post. "Looks like a textbook landing, given the circumstances."