Terre Haute plane crash sends 2 people to hospitals, closes airport  

There was no precise word on the condition of the individuals who were in the plane

A plane crash at an airport in southwestern Indiana has sent two people to local hospitals, including a pilot that had to be airlifted.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, a crash was reported at the community’s airport just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

Airport personnel leapt into action to assist the two occupants of the plane, according to a statement from police, Regional Airport Authorities, and the Indiana State Police, among other responding agencies.

One of the pilots was transported via a medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment for serious injuries sustained in the crash, and another occupant of the plane was also hospitalized.

There was no immediate word on the condition of either occupant of the plane, according to authorities.

Officials say the FAA has been notified of the crash and will handle the investigation.

The airport was temporarily closed because of the crash, according to officials. The impact runway is closed until further notice, according to local station WTWO.

