Plan unveiled to redevelop long-vacant mental health facility in Tinley Park

After more than a decade of vacancy, plans were unveiled Tuesday to redevelop a former mental health facility in Tinley Park.

After years of inaction, there are now plans to turn the 280-acre site from eyesore to community hub.

This month, Governor Pritzker signed legislation allowing the Tinley Park Park District to buy the property from the state for $1 dollar, saving taxpayers millions.

The park district plans to turn the area into a multi-purpose center with sporting and recreational space.

The first phase aims to develop 90 acres with the following features:

Playground

Fully accessible sports facilities

Domed sporting complex with full-size soccer field and track

Outdoor stadium with a track

Splash pad

Concession stands

Lighting fixtures

Picnic areas/green space

Parking

First, the site has to be cleaned up, with the presence of asbestos and mercury on the property. The park district has been awarded $15 million dollars in state funding to aid in the cleanup process.

Renee Cipriano, the former head of the Illinois EPA, will oversee the cleanup.

“Everything we do out there, we are going to involve the community,” she said. “We want to know what they think. We have a task force the Tinley Park Park District, which was just announced. We will make sure they are up to speed on everything we are doing out there.”

State Senator Michael Hastings grew up in Tinley Park, and joins the chorus of residents who hope to see wrecking balls in the next few months.

“I know our people – I know our neighbors – they don’t want a casino on that property,” he said. “We want to make sure the park district has lay of the land and what is on the land – in terms of environmental concerns- what properties demolished and how are they demolished.”