Plan to relocate migrants from former YMCA to Daley College placed on hold

A plan to move hundreds of migrants who arrived in Chicago from the U.S.-Mexico border to the city's Richard J. Daley College was delayed on Sunday.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's office released a statement, saying the decision was made not to move migrants from the shuttered High Ridge YMCA on the city's North Side to the college in West Lawn.

“After careful consideration of the impact this would have on asylum-seeking families and the overall mission, and to provide more time for planning….The City has decided to postpone moving migrant families from High Ridge YMCA to Daley today," the statement read.

Through volunteers on Friday, migrants staying at the YMCA expressed that they didn't want to go elsewhere. At first, the migrants were supposed to be moved that Friday, but the relocation was then delayed until Sunday.

That day, the move was stalled indefinitely.

"This letter basically expresses what I said, that this has been the first period of stability they felt, particularly because of the connection with the public schools and the support that they've received there," said Matt Ginsberg-Jeckle, a volunteer assisting the migrants.

Meanwhile, migrants currently staying at Daley College say it's already crowded and say pictures prove it.

"Between Friday morning and yesterday, many families have arrived… when we arrived, there were only two rows of people, nothing more, now it's full... and they tell us that more people are coming," one woman at the shelter told Telemundo Chicago in Spanish.