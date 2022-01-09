plainfield district 202

Plainfield School District 202 Cancels Classes Monday Due to Staffing, Rise in COVID Cases

Monday will be considered a "non-attendance day" for students and staff, the district said

Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 has canceled classes Monday as a result of COVID-related staff and logistical challenges, the district announced Sunday.

In a post on Facebook, District 202 leadership said cited "logistical transportation and staff issues related to a rise in COVID-19 cases" as the reasons for cancelling classes.

Monday will be considered a "non-attendance day" for students and staff, the district explained, and remote learning won't be available.

Students will make up the day on May 31.

It remains unclear if students will head back to the classroom Tuesday. That day, classes will either take place in-person or through remote learning.

