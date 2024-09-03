Plainfield residents mourn college gymnast killed in Wisconsin

Friends and family are remembering a suburban college student who was shot and killed near the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Friday.

According to authorities, 21-year-old Kara Welsh, who was also a decorated gymnast after a remarkable career in suburban Plainfield, was killed following an altercation at an apartment on Friday night.

As the investigation continues, a vigil was held honoring her in Plainfield.

“I just miss her already, and can’t believe that she’s gone,” childhood friend Nicole Conrad said.

Friends and neighbors tied ribbons on trees, and dropped off flowers and balloons at the house where Welsh grew up.

“She was always just the light in the room,” Conrad said. “She always knew how to make people laugh.”

Tessani Foster, a former gymnastics teammate of Welsh’s, described her friend as a “constant” in her life.

“She’s been a constant in my life. We did gymnastics together for a long time and she was just one of those people that you knew you could always count on,” she said.

Foster said that Welsh earned All-American honors at UW-Whitewater.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

“She was just such a role model in and out of the gym for me,” she said. “She would give me rides to and from school and to and from practice and never asked for anything in return. She was just that kind of person.”

That portrayal was shared by those who knew Welsh best in her community.

“She helped me through my toughest times, and she’s just been there,” Conrad said. “She’s been a good friend.”

As the investigation continues, flags will fly at half-staff on campus Tuesday as students return for classes after the Labor Day holiday.