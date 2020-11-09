Roads Closed Due to Police Activity in Suburban Plainfield

Numerous roads are closed in suburban Plainfield due to ongoing police activity, the city's police department said Monday afternoon.

At 2:28 p.m., police issued an emergency alert, asking those in the area of Pasquinelli Drive and Heritage Meadows Drive to shelter in place. The alert was lifted at 2:49 p.m., the Plainfield Police Department said on Twitter.

THERE IS NO LONGER A THREAT TO THE COMMUNITY.



THE SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY.



Please stay away from the area, as the investigation continues and numerous roadways are closed. — Plainfield,IL Police (@PlainfieldILPD) November 9, 2020

The department tweeted that "there is no longer a threat to the community," and the suspect was taken into custody.

Both northbound and southbound Heritage Meadows Drive are closed between Pasquinelli Drive and Pear Tree Circle as a result of the incident, according to the Total Traffic and Weather Network.

Closed due to police activity in #Plainfield on Heritage Meadows Dr Both NB/SB between Pasquinelli Dr and Pear Tree Cir #CHITraffic https://t.co/GCesNZoWap — TTWN Chicago (@TotalTrafficCHI) November 9, 2020

NBC 5 has reached out to police for more information, but has yet to receive additional details from police.