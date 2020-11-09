Plainfield

Roads Closed Due to Police Activity in Suburban Plainfield

Heritage Meadows Drive was closed between Pasquinelli Drive and Pear Tree Circle, according to the Total Traffic and Weather Network

Numerous roads are closed in suburban Plainfield due to ongoing police activity, the city's police department said Monday afternoon.

At 2:28 p.m., police issued an emergency alert, asking those in the area of Pasquinelli Drive and Heritage Meadows Drive to shelter in place. The alert was lifted at 2:49 p.m., the Plainfield Police Department said on Twitter.

The department tweeted that "there is no longer a threat to the community," and the suspect was taken into custody.

Both northbound and southbound Heritage Meadows Drive are closed between Pasquinelli Drive and Pear Tree Circle as a result of the incident, according to the Total Traffic and Weather Network.

NBC 5 has reached out to police for more information, but has yet to receive additional details from police.

