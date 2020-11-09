Roads Closed Due to Police Activity in Suburban Plainfield

Numerous roads are closed in suburban Plainfield due to ongoing police activity, the city's police department said Monday afternoon.
At 2:28 p.m., police issued an emergency alert, asking those in the area of Pasquinelli Drive and Heritage Meadows Drive to shelter in place. The alert was lifted at 2:49 p.m., the Plainfield Police Department said on Twitter.
The department tweeted that "there is no longer a threat to the community," and the suspect was taken into custody.
Both northbound and southbound Heritage Meadows Drive are closed between Pasquinelli Drive and Pear Tree Circle as a result of the incident, according to the Total Traffic and Weather Network.
NBC 5 has reached out to police for more information, but has yet to receive additional details from police.