Pixar-Themed Mini-Golf Is Coming into Navy Pier

The 18-hole "Pixar Putt" pop-up will run throughout the summer

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

Swing to infinity and beyond with Pixar Putt in Chicago this summer. 

Drawing inspiration from Disney and Pixar movies, the 18-hole mini-golf course will pop up from May 28 through Aug. 21 at Polk Bros Park at Navy Pier. 

Each hole will be themed after iconic movies, including “Toy Story,” “The Incredibles,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Coco,” “Wall-E,” “Inside Out,” “Ratatouille,” “Soul,” “Up” and more. 

The open-air course will have ticketing options available for putters of all ages. Additionally, a “Pixar Put After Dark” will run throughout the weekend for adults over 18 years old.  

Rockefeller Productions and TEG Life Like Touring co-presented the course to San Antonio earlier this month and plan on expanding to more cities in the summer. 

Tickets are available for purchase here

