Pixar-Themed Mini-Golf Is Coming into Navy Pier

Swing to infinity and beyond with Pixar Putt in Chicago this summer.

Drawing inspiration from Disney and Pixar movies, the 18-hole mini-golf course will pop up from May 28 through Aug. 21 at Polk Bros Park at Navy Pier.

Each hole will be themed after iconic movies, including “Toy Story,” “The Incredibles,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Coco,” “Wall-E,” “Inside Out,” “Ratatouille,” “Soul,” “Up” and more.

Hey Chicago, are you ready to kick some serious putt? We tee off on May 28th for some summer fun through August 21st only 🏌️ Tickets now on sale at https://t.co/T8tadR4Cja pic.twitter.com/FPBkYTgnXU — Pixar Putt (@PixarPutt) April 28, 2022

The open-air course will have ticketing options available for putters of all ages. Additionally, a “Pixar Put After Dark” will run throughout the weekend for adults over 18 years old.

Rockefeller Productions and TEG Life Like Touring co-presented the course to San Antonio earlier this month and plan on expanding to more cities in the summer.

Tickets are available for purchase here.