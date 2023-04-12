Pixar Putt Mini Golf Returns to Chicago's Navy Pier This Spring

A mini golf course featuring homages to the world of Pixar animated films is set to make its return to Chicago’s Navy Pier this spring, with tickets available starting next week.

According to Pixar Putt organizers, the attraction will open on April 22 and will be available through Sept. 10.

Pixar Putt features 18 holes of miniature golf, with homages to some of the studio’s most legendary films, including “Toy Story,” “Cars” and more.

The attraction is open seven days a week, rain or shine.

Advanced booking is strongly encouraged, and tickets are only available online, according to organizers.

Pixar Putt is located just outside the entrance to Navy Pier at Polk Brothers Park.

Monday through Friday, the park is open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Thursday through Saturday, the attraction is limited to those 18 and older from 7-to-10 p.m.

All children over the age of three require a ticket to enter the facility. Golf takes anywhere from 90 minutes to two hours, according to officials. Comfortable shoes are strongly encouraged.

More information can be found on the Pixar Putt website.