Pittsburgh Pirates' Colin Holderman Completes First Immaculate Inning of the Season

The first immaculate inning of the 2023 MLB season came Tuesday out of the NL Central, courtesy of Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Colin Holderman.

The second-year pitcher stepped up to the mound in the seventh inning with the Pirates down 2-0 to the Tampa Bay Rays. He required just nine pitches to dispose of Taylor Walls, Luke Raley and Christian Bethancourt and became just the fourth pitcher in franchise history to complete an immaculate inning.

There were seven immaculate innings last season.

With Holderman taking his leave after one inning, the Rays then tacked on a homer in the eighth to extend their lead to three. But Pittsburgh managed to make things interesting with a two-run double with two outs in the ninth inning. Ultimately their luck ran short, however, as they weren't able to pull out another run down the stretch.

Pittsburgh leaves Tampa having lost all three games in this series, but remains atop the division standings. Their 20-12 record puts them a game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers and 4.5 games ahead of the Chicago Cubs.