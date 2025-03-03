Indiana

Pitt freshman cornerback Mason Alexander dies in Indiana car crash

Alexander signed with the Panthers in December and enrolled at Pitt in January.

By The Associated Press

Pittsburgh freshman cornerback Mason Alexander died Saturday in a car crash in Indiana, authorities said.

Alexander, 18, was a passenger in a vehicle that swerved off the road and struck a tree in Fishers, a northeastern suburb of Indianapolis, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The car burst into flames upon impact. Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alexander was a star at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers. He signed with the Panthers in December and enrolled at Pitt in January.

Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement that Alexander “made a great impression on all of us” during his short time with the program.

“Mason was proud and excited to be a Panther, and we felt the same way about having him in our Pitt family,” Narduzzi said. “He will always be a Panther to us.”

