One of Chicago’s biggest music festivals will not return in 2025, as Pitchfork announced its annual fest will not be held in the city next year.

In a letter published to social media Monday, Pitchfork officials announced that the evolving landscape of the music industry required them to make difficult decisions, and that included pulling the plug on the Chicago-based festival that had been held in the city since 2005.

“This decision was not made lightly,” Pitchfork officials said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful to the city of Chicago for being our festival’s home for nearly two decades, to the artists who graced our stages with unforgettable performances, and to the fans who brought unmatched energy year after year.”

The 2024 edition of the festival in Union Park was headlined by Alanis Morissette, the Black Pumas and Jamie xx. Other headliners over the years have included Bon Iver, the Roots, Run the Jewels, Tame Impala, and Chance the Rapper, among others.

Chicago nearly lost another festival in 2024 when it was announced that Riot Fest would relocate to suburban Bridgeview, but the decision was made to keep the festival in Douglas Park after negotiations with the city.

Now, Chicago faces another high-profile departure, with no future information shared about plans for any other Pitchfork festivals.

Here is the full letter sent out by the company:

“To our Chicago Festival community:

“As the music festival landscape continues to evolve rapidly, we have made the difficult decision not to host Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago in 2025.

“This decision was not made lightly. For 19 years, Pitchfork Music Festival has been a celebration of music, art, and community-a space where memories were made, voices were amplified, and the shared love of music brought us all together. The Festival, while aligned with the taste of the Pitchfork editorial team, has always been a collaborative effort, taking on a life of its own as a vital pillar of the Chicago arts scene. We are deeply grateful to the City of Chicago for being our Festival's home for nearly two decades, to the artists who graced our stages with unforgettable performances, and to the fans who brought unmatched energy year after year.

“Thank you to At Pluto and the rest of the hardworking Festival team whose dedication and creativity were the backbone of every event, and to the broader community whose spirit and support made the Festival a truly unique experience. And thank you to Mike Reed for founding the Festival and for your inspiring vision.

“Pitchfork will continue to produce events in 2025 and beyond. We look forward to continuing to create spaces where music, culture, and community intersect in uplifting ways-and we hope to see you there.”